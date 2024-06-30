Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VCRB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 25,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

