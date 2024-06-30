Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VSS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.49. 240,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.