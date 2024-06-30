Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

