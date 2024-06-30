Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.00. 99,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.