Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $576.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,512. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $516.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

