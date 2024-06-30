Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

