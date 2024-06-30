Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 179,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.