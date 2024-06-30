Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.62. 765,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,276. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

