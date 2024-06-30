Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $242.10. 409,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

