Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,007,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.