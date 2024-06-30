Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.