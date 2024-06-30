Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

