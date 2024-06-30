Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 268,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

