Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after buying an additional 821,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 3,389,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

