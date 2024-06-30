Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

