Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

