Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

