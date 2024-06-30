Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. 1,192,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,839. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

