VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.61. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 601,236 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 881.79% and a negative return on equity of 525.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. On average, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

