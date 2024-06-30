Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

VECO opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,055. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

