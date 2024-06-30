Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.63 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001445 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.