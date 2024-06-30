Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 244,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 18,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,639,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

