Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.34. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

