Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 164.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,975,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.72. 3,234,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $335.82 and a twelve month high of $486.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.89 and a 200 day moving average of $426.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.