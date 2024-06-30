Vicus Capital Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
