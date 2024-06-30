Vicus Capital Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.