Vicus Capital Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $120.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

