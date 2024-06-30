Vicus Capital Takes $327,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,282 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.