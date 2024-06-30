Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 658,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,723. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

