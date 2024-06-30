Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

VNOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 6,466,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 7,400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

