Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Shares of V traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

