Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.30.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

