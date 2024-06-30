Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Vitalhub stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.30.
Vitalhub Company Profile
