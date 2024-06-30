Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 862,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VANI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Vivani Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

