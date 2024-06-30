Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of IDE stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

