Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of IDE stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
