Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on VYGR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

