W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,470,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $902.24. The stock had a trading volume of 422,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,463. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $928.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

