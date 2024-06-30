Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Warpaint London Price Performance
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In related news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). In other news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). Also, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
See Also
