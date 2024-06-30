Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEG Trading Down 0.1 %
WEGZY opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
About WEG
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.