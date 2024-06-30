Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Trading Down 0.1 %

WEGZY opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

