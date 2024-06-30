Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,952 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,531. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

