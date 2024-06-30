Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68. Celanese has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.