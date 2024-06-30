Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

