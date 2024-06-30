White Wing Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

White Wing Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

