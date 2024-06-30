White Wing Wealth Management Has $3.75 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,704,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32,647.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,000,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.