Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 52,825,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

