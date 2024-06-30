Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

