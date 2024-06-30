Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 46,344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

