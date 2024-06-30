Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,066 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

