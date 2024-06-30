Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,300 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.
Wise Stock Up 2.8 %
WPLCF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Wise has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $12.61.
About Wise
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.