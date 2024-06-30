Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,577,300 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Wise Stock Up 2.8 %

WPLCF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Wise has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Get Wise alerts:

About Wise

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.