WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,156,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 596,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 375,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

