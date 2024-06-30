WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,364 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

