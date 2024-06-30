WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,606,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,205 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

